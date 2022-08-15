Independence Day 2022 : Arunachal Governor Participates In ‘Prabhat Pheri’ With School Children 

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the 76th Independence Day, the Arunachal Pradesh Governor – Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) today unfurled the Tricolour at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar.

The Governor saluted the National Flag, as the Echo Company of 33rd Battalion of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Detachment, attached to Raj Bhavan, presented the Guard of Honour to the Flag.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor extended Independence Day greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and fellow citizens of India. He remembered the unsung heroes of the freedom movement, and paid tributes to the martyrs and bravehearts.

Sharing his experience of pre-independence British Colonial Rule days, the Governor remarked that “we have earned our freedom with great struggle and we must preserve and protect it.”

“We must strengthen our country by achieving Atma Nirbhar, or self-sufficiency, revive our cultural legacy, and take a vow to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mantra of Nation Building of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’,” he said.

This celebration aims to lay foundations for goals, which we aim to achieve when we celebrate the century of our Independence; mentioned the Governor.

The Governor urged the residents of the state to instill a ‘Nation First’ mentality in themselves for strengthening, advancing, and building our nation.

He exhorted every citizen to make personal contributions towards the nation first before looking over their shoulder.

The Governor, his spouse also took part in a ‘Prabhat Pheri’, alongwith school children, singing the Patriotic Song ‘Jhanda Ooncha Rahe Hamara’ lyrics written by Padma Shri Shyam Lal Gupta and sung by Singer Shabbir Kumar.