Mizoram CM Highlights Stern Measures Initiated To Combat Illicit Activities, Maintaining Law & Order Situation

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating the 76th Independence Day, the Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga highlighted the stern actions been initiated by the state administration to combat illicit activities and maintain the law & order situation across the state.

Addressing the ‘Independence Day 2022’ celebrations at the Assam Rifles premises in Aizawl, Zoramthanga mentioned that the state administration continues to take concrete steps to strengthen internal security.

“During the past one year, there has been no major law and order problem in the state due to the pro-active measures taken up by the Mizoram Police. Out of the 1633 criminal cases which have been registered, 676 have been successfully investigated. Twelve cases against arms smuggling have been registered and 20 illegal dealers arrested,” – he stated.

The construction of police barracks at the Mizoram-Assam border posts was taken up under SEDP during 2021-22. While, the sanctioned amount of Rs 6.90 crore, under Special Assistance to State for Capital Expenditure Scheme, has been transferred to PHE Department for supply of safe drinking water at 3rd IR Bn. Hqrs, Thingkah in Lawngtlai District.

During Fire Services Week in April 2022, the Fire & Emergency Services organized a Special Awareness Programme on Fire Safety & Prevention for mediapersons, held Fire & Evacuation Drill & Demonstration for school children in all district headquarters and conducted talk shows on various local TV channels on fire safety.

A new Cyber Forensic Laboratory was inaugurated on 24th February, 2022 at MINECO, Aizawl.

During the past year, the Public Works Department has continued proper maintenance of various roads on NH 54 such as – Khamrang to Kawnpui, Khamrang to Buichali and Bilkhawthlir to Kolasib.

Inspite of the pandemic, the PWD completed several works of formation cutting, black topping and construction of cement concrete pavements across the state; he stated.

The Power & Electricity Department has completed construction of a new Sub-Station at Kawmzawl, Lunglei with Rs 1,690 lakh sanctioned under Special Central Assistance to State for Capital Expenditure.

This sub-station is being used to feed Lunglei, Lawngtlai and Siaha Districts. Also, with sanction amount of Rs 795.76 lakh under SEDP, another new Sub-Station at E.Lungdar and improvement of Bukpui-to-Khawzawl Line have been completed.

The Power & Electricity Department also has other ongoing works, such as : 132kV line from Sihhmui to Airport Road under SEDP, 4MW Kawlbem SHP, 132kV Line Bairabi to W.Phaileng via Mamit and Construction of 132/33kV Sub-Station at Mamit with associated 33kV tower line upto Zawlnuam via Zamuang.

Under State Plan Works, the department is taking up power supply to Buarchep Village at the Assam Border, power supply to MAP Camp at Diltlang, Chuhvel, power supply to I.R. Battalion Camp at Zophai, dedicated 11kV line and improvement of existing power supply network to Chief Minister’s Office Complex and re-construction of 0.55Km 11kV line at Lengpui Airport during 2021-22.

During 2020-2022 under Jal Jeevan Mission, the Public Health Engineering Department has covered 85,231 out of the total 1,34,028 rural households, and 177 villages with Functional House Tap Connection. The Department has also recorded 1,13,800 nos. of House Water Connection under Urban areas.

The Mizoram Government has been providing health insurance coverage through Mizoram State Health Care Scheme for families who cannot claim medical reimbursement. The number of enrolled families during 2021-2022 is 2,00,122 families.

The Cardiology Department, Civil Hospital Aizawl will be upgraded with funding from NESIDS, Ministry of DoNER at the approved cost of Rs. 1,242.75 lakh.

A new Linear Acceleration Machine and Dosimetry Equipment has been installed for the benefit of cancer patients at Mizoram State Cancer Institute, Zemabawk. A New Brachytherapy Machine was also recently installed.

The Zoram Medical College is progressing smoothly with good performance by the students in their examination. The ongoing construction of Academic and Hospital Building is expected to be completed soon. Construction of 2 (two) Residential Hostels for Ladies and Gents has been funded under NESIDS, Ministry of DoNER at the cost of Rs. 20 crore.

Agriculture Department has undertaken NFSM Oilseeds for Mustard / Rapeseeds with a target area covering 725 Ha. for 8 Districts. Under the National Food Security Mission, Oil Palm has been cultivated in seven Districts, viz. Aizawl, Kolasib, Mamit, Serchhip, Lunglei, Lawngtlai and Siaha. Certain pockets of Jhum area in the State are now converted into settled cultivation. The Department has also made an Annual Action Plan under Sub-Mission on Agriculture Mechanization for subsidy to farmers for purchase of tractors and other implements.

Under FOCUS, the overall goal of the project in Mizoram is to increase agricultural income of 64,500 households and to enhance their resilience to climate change. This would be achieved by increasing the environmental sustainability and profitability of farming systems practiced by highland farmers.

In order to promote the use of bio-control agents in pest management, Biological Control Laboratory is being set up at Lengpui, Mamit District, at a total project cost of Rs.273.00 lakhs.

The department continues to expand watermelon cultivation and has procured watermelon varieties – Ichiban, Africana and Madhuri, which are being successfully cultivated in all the districts.

In order to meet the deficiency of fish seeds, 6 (Six) new fish hatcheries will be established at strategic locations and 50 Ha. of new fingerling areas for raising fish seeds will be established by selecting beneficiaries within the state.

Also, 45 lakh fingerlings will be stocked in the HEP reservoirs to boost the fish production in open water and provide sustainable livelihood to local fishermen.

The total culling of pigs due to African Swine Fever during 2021 stood at 12,568 pigs. Culling compensation from Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India under ASCAD was Rs.584.97 lakh and another Rs.584.97 lakh at 50:50 matching share from Government of Mizoram was also received.