Mizoram Governor Urges Youth To Demonstrate Talents Through Innovation & Entrepreneurship 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Governor – Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati made a clarion call to the youths, urging them to demonstrate their talents through innovation and entrepreneurship, and utilize various schemes under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ such as – Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Standup India, and Startup India.

According to a message issued by the Governor on the occasion of 75th years of Independence themed on “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, Dr Kambhampati recalled with gratitude – the sacrifices made by the freedom warriors in the Indian National Movement and paid respect to them for attaining valuable Independence from colonial rule.

He also lauded their role in shaping India to become the largest democracy in the world.

Dr Kambhampati stated the need for tapping into the true potential of the state, to jump over our shortcomings for a better and faster development works.

He highlighted the need for focusing on power generation; saying that a small state like Mizoram with immense hydro-electric potential can easily become self-sufficient in power generation.

Besides, the Governor also urged the educated people and stakeholders of various central social security schemes to raise awareness and assist the common people in availing these beneficial schemes.

On the topic of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Governor applauded the achievements of Mizoram University and Pachhunga University College for attaining high ranks in the NIRF rankings.

He also requested the masses to resolve and uphold the values and ideals that our freedom fighters stood for; and stated that we must all work together for the achievement of a New India while upholding the spirit of Unity in Diversity- which is the greatest strength of the Nation.