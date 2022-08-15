Nagaland CM Hands-Over Financial Support To 75 SHGs; Effort To Uplift Economic Standards Of Rural Communities 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Commemorating the Independence Day 2022 themed on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, nearly 75 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under Nagaland State Rural Livelihoods Mission (NSRLM) attained financial assistance worth of Rs. 1.31 Crores loan from the Nagaland Rural Bank.

The cheques were handed-over to NSRLM-SHGs by the Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio, during the Independence Day celebration held on August 15, 2022 at the Secretariat Plaza, Kohima.

The bank credit will support the SHGs and their households in taking-up income generating activities covering Farm Livelihoods, Non-Farm livelihoods and Non-Timber Forest Produce (NTFP) Micro-enterprises.

This will foster the national goal of creating “Lakhpati SHG Women” to enable SHG women to earn at least Rs 1 lakh per annum.

The credit linkage will continue to become an annual event thereby enhancing the State Rural Livelihoods Mission’s effort towards building the credit­worthiness of rural women in Nagaland.

Enabling access to financial services at the doorstep and providing alternative banking solutions has the collective goal of State, NSRLM, Banks and Financial Institutions.

It may be mentioned that the State Mission has thus far created an SHG corpus of more than Rs. 160 Crore which remains as a collective fund at the community level, and have also accessed Rs. 28.41 Crore through bank credit till date.