Nagaland Must Attract Investments To Expand Faster, Generate Employment Opportunities For Youths : CM Rio 

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio today asserted that the state needs to draw investments from all industries, in order to expand much faster and generate more employment opportunities for youths.

After unfurling the tricolour at the state civil secretariat, the chief minister emphasized the significance of attracting investors for utilizing the abundant natural resources, particularly oil and natural gas, and boost the tourism sector.

“We need to continuously build our capacities, especially the capacities and skills of our youth, to enable their inherent talents to flourish, in order to benefit and also contribute towards faster economic growth,” he said.

In order to achieve the goals, Rio urged residents to work towards making Nagaland one of the nation’s most advanced and developed states.

Recalling the contribution of the freedom fighters, the chief minister said that “India achieved independence after a long struggle and on this historic occasion, we again remember with the utmost gratitude the freedom fighters, who gave their all, many even laying down their lives, to get freedom for all of us.”

Pointing out that 75 years in the history of a nation is a very important milestone, Rio said India is now a proud, strong, and confident nation.

“There are still numerous challenges yet to overcome, but with the hard work and dedication of the masses of this great nation, we shall realize the aspirations of our founding fathers,” he said.

Noting that Nagaland along with the rest of the nation, has achieved significant progress, mentioning that ever since Nagaland was formed in 1963, successive governments have contributed towards developmental efforts.

The Tikhir community, a recently recognized Naga tribe from the outlying Shamator region, presented their cultural heritage during the main event in the state capital, in addition to performances by other Naga tribes.

They presented a folk song honouring the freedom fighters.

Through their performances, the Tikhir Nagas also expressed gratitude towards the state administration’s effort in designating them as the 15th major Naga tribe and also upgrading Shamator as the 16th district on January 19, 2022.