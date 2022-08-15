Nine Police & Narcotics Personnel, Mizoram Home Guards Conferred With Presidents’ and Governor’s Medals 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Atleast 9 police & narcotics personnel and Mizoram Home Guards have been conferred with the prestigious President’s and Governor’s Medals.

According to official statement, the MPS and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) – C. Lalchhuanliana has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

During his 32 years of outstanding service and dedication to his duty as a police official, C. Lalchhuanliana was also adjudged with the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2015.

Bhisham Sigh, IPS, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Trg), Mizoram Police has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service during his posting as DCP/Security (PM Cell), Delhi Police. During his 25 years of committed and devoted service, he served in various assignments with distinctions.

The MPS of Deputy Inspector General of Police – Dinesh Kumar Sharma has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service. During his 38 years of service, he has devoted himself with full commitment and dedication.

Lalrinthangi, Inspector of Police has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service. During her career of 34 years, she has served with utmost dedication, commitment and devotion to her duties.

The Mizoram Police takes immense pride on the glorious achievements of their colleagues; and they hope that will serve as an inspiration to fellow police personnel in carrying out their service to the people and the nation, while keeping their best foot forward.

Besides, 4 personnel from the Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram, who have tireless committed themselves round-the-clock to curb the drugs menace in the state have also been selected for the prestigious Independence Day Governor’s Medal.

Three Narcotics Enforcement Officers have been awarded with the Independence Day Governor’s Gold Medal. These incorporates of : Sub-Inspector of Excise and Narcotics (SIEN) – J.Laltlanmawia of Champhai district; C/328- CV Lalengmawia of Vairengte Station; C/335- Lalnghahchhana, Commissionerate.

Independence Day Governor’s Silver Medal was also awarded to Sub-Inspector of Excise and Narcotics (SIEN) C. Zodinpuii of Champhai Dist.

Besides these, Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to Fireman-Mawia Ramtiam. Company Quarter Master Sergeant from Home Guard- T. Liana was also awarded the Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service.

Meanwhile, the Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal For Gallantry have been conferred to L/Cpl H. Lalhruaitluanga and Guardman Lalthalura Khiangte – both from Mizoram Home Guards.