Sikkim CM Launches Women’s Welfare Initiatives On ‘Independence Day 2022’

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Commemorating the 76th Independence Day celebrations, the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) today announced a series of women’s welfare schemes at Bhaichung stadium Namchi.

These schemes incorporated of – one-year maternity leave for government employees, Vatsalya Scheme; and Online Portal for Restricted Area Permits and Protected Area Permits – facilitating the registration process for tourists.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sikkim CM mentioned about the ‘Vatsalya’ – a scheme benefitting the mothers and increasing the fertility rate in Sikkim.

It is a women-centric scheme, which will deliver financial assistance worth of Rs. 3 lakhs for treating infertility to couples having difficulty in conceiving. Through this scheme, the couples can undergo In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment.

Besides, the CM also launched “Mobile Village Clinics” with an aim to deliver health services along the outlying locations of the state. He also unveiled the “Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana” – mother empowerment plan, “Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Suvidha Yojana” – a health insurance for MR/Adhoc /Contractual/Probationary Employees.