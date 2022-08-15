Tripura Government Intends To Recruit Special Executives For Strengthening Police Force : CM Saha 

NET Web Desk

The Tripura Chief Minister – Dr. Manik Saha declared that the state administration will soon recruit Special Executives to bolster the state’s police force.

Speaking on the ‘Independence Day 2022’ at the Assam Rifles premises, Dr Saha remarked that the government will appoint Special Executives to give more teeth to the police force apart from filling-up posts in the state security forces.

The CM stated that the state government has already decided to install 400 CCTV surveillance systems around Agartala and its outskirts.

The Special Executives will be like Special Police Officers (SPOs) who were recruited during the Left rule to assist the state police when insurgency was at its peak in the state in the late 90s; informed a senior official.

Outlining the government’s focus areas, the chief minister said various welfare schemes and development projects have been initiated to ensure the overall development of the state and its citizens.

“Tripura is among the states that have successfully implemented central and state-sponsored schemes, as per the Niti Aayog report”, he said.

Social pension for the poor will be enhanced to Rs. 2,000 per month from October this year, the chief minister said.

Currently, 3.89 lakh selected beneficiaries receive social pension in the state. “As many as 100 government-run schools have been brought under ‘Vidyajyoti’ scheme in which Rs. 500 crore will be invested to create more facilities within next five years”, he said.

The Project ‘Mission 100’ of Vidyajyoti schools was launched to improve the quality of school education in the state by converting 100 existing high and higher secondary schools into state-of-the-art facilities. It stands on three main pillars : augmenting infrastructure, igniting minds, and blooming children.