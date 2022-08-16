Arunachal CM Virtually Flags-Off Locally-Grown Vegetables For Army Personnel; Under ‘Mission Krishi Veer’ Initiative 

NET Web Desk

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Pema Khandu today virtually flagged-off the first consignment of vegetables from SHGs and women groups for the Army personnel, stationed in three locations – Bolung in Lower Dibang Valley District, Chug village in West Kameng District, and Gunanagar in Namsai District.

An initiative under the ‘Mission Krishi Veer’, this project was announced in this year’s budget strategy to boost the state’s rural economy.

The Army and paramilitary forces stationed in Arunachal Pradesh could receive their produce directly from regional farmers.

Besides, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been inked between Arunachal Pradesh Marketing Board (APMB), Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM), and Tawang and Jang LAMPS.

As per the agreement, APMB will play a crucial role between Self-Help Groups (SHGs) registered under ArSRLM and LAMPS, for effective implementation of the scheme and supply the local surplus output to the Indian Army in the state.

Lauding the stakeholders, Khandu expressed optimism that the ‘Mission Krishi Veer’ will enhance the income of local farmers and encourage them to professionally take-up cultivation.

“The Indian Army and paramilitary forces have a huge presence in the state and demand huge quantity of fruits and vegetables for daily consumption. Till now, they have been procuring their demands from other states, as there is no proper system in our state for such purchases in bulk,” – he said.

The Agriculture Minister – Tage Taki noted that the new initiative would prove a boon to local farmers by bringing the market to their doorstep, besides strengthening the brotherhood among the soldiers and civilians.

“It would be our responsibility to keep the supply regular without fail as the demand would be huge. And also the ‘customer’ will be very strict,” he added and wished the mission a grand success.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal CM wrote “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan! Flagged off virtually first consignment of vegetables from SHGs, women groups for our Army personnel from 3 locations – Bolung in Lower Dibang Valley, Chug village in West Kameng & Gunanagar in Namsai district.”

“Our Mission Krishi Veer intends to connect our hard working farmers with our resilient soldiers. Organic fruits, vegetables won’t only enhance our farmers’ income but will also ensure good health of jawans. Arunachal stands in solidarity with our Army personnel!” – he further added.