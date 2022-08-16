Arunachal Pradesh : Jorsing Hamlet Attains Digital Boost; With Commissioning Of First 4G Tower 

NET Web Desk

In a significant push to link the borders with high-speed internet, the Jorsing village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district is now connected through telecom and internet services.

As part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations; the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), North East Licensed Service Area (NELSA) has commissioned the first 4G Tower under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) at Jorsing Village.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu wrote “Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision of digital connectivity of villages is seeing fruition. Happy to share that Village Jorsing in Siang district is now connected through telecom & internet services with commissioning of first 4G tower on August 15th. Congratulations team.”

Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of digital connectivity of villages is seeing fruition. Happy to share that Village Jorsing in Siang district is now connected through telecom & internet services with commissioning of first 4G tower on August 15th. Congratulations team. pic.twitter.com/59ushN4tqL — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 16, 2022

With this, the total mobile coverage has now been extended to 3102 villages in Arunachal Pradesh by various licensees of DoT; as informed by the Senior Deputy Director General & Head of Northeast LSA of DoT – Ravi Goel.

Congratulating the citizens for the significant digital boost, Goel informed that 560 more 4G towers would be progressively commissioned within the upcoming several months, in order to provide state-of-the-art 4G mobile services to further 1040 unconnected villages under the USOF-supported project.