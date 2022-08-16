Assam : Man Beheads Friend For Rs 500; Surrenders Before Police 

NET Web Desk

An elderly man allegedly beheaded his friend in the wee hours of Tuesday at Rangapara in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

Identified as Tuniram Madri; the 40-year-old accused walked into the Rangapara Police station with the severed head of his friend – Broilor Hemram, and a machete.

Both the accused and the deceased hailed from Dayalpur hamlet in Rangapara area of Sonitpur district.

According to police reports, Tuliram Madri killed Hemram over a dispute over Rs 500. Hemram went to Madri for borrowing Rs 500 from him, which Madri denied.

Following the humiliation, Hemram threatened Madri, who in a fit of rage, beheaded Madri with a machete.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused and further investigations are underway.