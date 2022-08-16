Assam : Two Additional Judges Of Gauhati HC Takes Oath 

NET Web Desk

The Gauhati High Court Chief Justice – Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya on Tuesday administered the oath to two new Additional Judges – Sushmita Phukan Khound and Mitali Thakuria.

According to an official release, Chhaya administered the oath of office to Khound and Thakuria as the Additional Judges of Gauhati High Court, during a function held at the court premises.

Meanwhile, several Gauhati High Court judges, senior advocates, officials and a host of dignitaries were also present during the function.