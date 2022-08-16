COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 25 New Cases & 1 Fatality; Active Caseload Mounts To 2,978 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 25 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 7,42,846.

The death toll mounts to 6,679, as one fatality was reported from Sivasagar District, during the last 24 hours. While, 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other reasons since April, 2020; informed the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Assam currently have 2,978 active cases, while 7,31,840 people have recovered from the disease, as 235 more patients were discharged during the day.

Kamrup Metro district reported five new cases, followed by four each detected in Jorhat and Karbi Anglong.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin, the positivity rate increased to 3.62 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 619 samples.