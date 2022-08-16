COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 78 New Cases; 34.10% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 78 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 34.10%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 721. While, a total of 2,35,307 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 717 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 229 samples were tested on August 15, 2022, out of which 34 samples belonged to males, while 44 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,33,869. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 78 positive cases.