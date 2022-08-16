COVID-19 Update : Nagaland Logs 2 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 35,873

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Nagaland today registered 2 fresh new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 35,873.

These new cases were reported from Dimapur & Mokokchung District.

However, the state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 776, as no fatalities have been reported during the last 24 hours.

Nagaland now has 29 active COVID-19 cases. While, eight more patients recovered from COVID-19, during the day taking the total number of recoveries to 33,560. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 93.52 per cent.

While, 1,508 patients have migrated to other states to date; informed a health department official.

Over 4.78 lakh samples have been tested in the state till date.