FIFA Bans AIFF : Former Footballer – Bhaichung Bhutia Denounce Suspension; Calls It ‘Unfortunate & Tough Decision’ 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The former Indian football team Skipper and renowned footballer – Bhaichung Bhutia’s has strongly reacted to the suspension of All India Football Federation by FIFA.

Describing the suspension as “unfortunate and a tough” decision made by FIFA; Bhutia stated that this is an opportunity for Indian Football to get the system right and work toward improving it.

“It’s very unfortunate that FIFA banned Indian Football. And at the same time, I think it’s a great opportunity to get our system right. And very important that all the stakeholders federation, state associations, and Sports Ministry come together, get the system right and everybody work for the betterment of Indian Football,” said Bhaichung Bhutia.

In response to a question on the Sikkim Football Association (SFA)’s opinion on FIFA’s suspension of AIFF, Bhutia stated that the matter is subjudice but that it is quite unfortunate.

Its worthy to note that FIFA – the apex football body on Tuesday announced its decision to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect and the decision was taken unanimously by the Bureau of the FIFA Council.

The decision has been taken due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes,” stated an official media release, issued by FIFA.