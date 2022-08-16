First Trial Run Of Transit Cargo Reaches Tripura Via Bangladesh Mongla Port

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 16, 2022 : As part of the bilateral agreement between India and Bangladesh to use Chittagong and Mongla ports for transporting essentials, the first trial run of transit cargo from Bangladesh’s Mongla port accomplished successfully on Tuesday where union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik welcomed the vehicle at Tripura’s Srimantapur Integrated Land Port under Sepahijala district covering over 300 KMs distance.

An agreement has already been inked between India and Bangladesh for the transportation of goods to the North Eastern states of the country using Bangladesh’s Chittagong and Mongla ports. The first trial run was completed on July 23, 2020 as per the agreement to resolve any issues in the transportation of goods on this road. The second trial run began on August 5, 2022 from Kolkata. One of the two consignments will go from Calcutta port to Dauki in Meghalaya via Mangla, Tamabil. The other one reaches Srimantpur in Tripura via Bibirbazar via Mongla from Calcutta port.

Moreover, as per the SOP dated October 5, 2011, these two ports of Bangladesh will be used to transport goods through this route to Agartala and Srimantpur in the state and Sutarkandi in Assam and Dauki in Meghalaya.

Inaugurating the welcome ceremony organized on this occasion at Srimantapur Integrated Land Port, union minister of state, Bhoumik said that if the transportation of goods through Srimantapur Integrated Land Port increases, earning opportunities will be created in Sonamura and surrounding areas. She said that the Government of India has allocated money for the development of Mongla and Chittagong ports. At present only 25 types of goods from the state are exported to Bangladesh through this Srimantapur LCH. She expressed hope that the number of exported goods can be increased to 50 in the coming days.

The union minister of state said that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s relations with neighboring countries as well as with various countries of the world have been strengthened. The state and the country will benefit from it in the future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken up the PM Gati Shakti scheme so that any government work can be completed in time by maintaining harmony between different ministries. On the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initiatives will be taken to celebrate the Victory Day of Bangladesh on a larger scale in the state from this year, she said. Today’s consignment includes 270 cartoon pre-foams. These will be transported by land to Silchar.

At the event, Industries and Commerce minister Santana Chakma, MLA Subhash Chandra Das, Chairman of Kathalia Panchayat Samiti Pushpa Bhowmik Debnath, Vice-Chairperson of Sonamura Nagar Panchayat Shahjahan Miah, Assistant High Commissioner of Indian High Commission in Chittagong Rajeev Ranjan, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh High Commission in Agartala Arif Mohammad, Deputy Commandant of 179 Battalion of BSF Hiranmoy Halder were present. Akhaura Land Port Authority of India Manager Debashis Nandi delivered the welcome address on the occasion.