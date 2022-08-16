Meghalaya : Training Programme On ‘Psychosocial Care in Disaster Management’ Kicks-Off In Shillong 

NET Web Desk

The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) organized a three-days long Training Programme on ‘Psychosocial Care in Disaster Management’ from August 16-18 at the Conference Hall-I in Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute (MATI), Shillong.

The Commissioner and Secretary of Department of Revenue & Disaster Management – R. Lyngdoh, IAS, graced the inaugural function as its Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Lyngdoh lauded the efforts and contributions of unsung workers from different sectors during a disaster; and stressed on the need of psychosocial care during any disaster.

The Associate Professor of NIDM – Dr Ajinder Walia delivered a brief overview about the training programme, and how the programme will equip the participants with necessary skills in providing psychosocial care to individuals and the community in the aftermath of disasters.

This effort aims to understand varied needs of the survivors of disasters, developing awareness on how people react in stressful situations, developing an understanding of holistic care giving approach, to understand the role of psychosocial care givers, to internalize techniques of psychosocial care given to children & women, and understanding the importance of self care and gain knowledge about skills on self care; while working in stressful situations.