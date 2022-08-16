Mizoram Police Enters ‘World Book Of Records’; For Confiscating Massive Stash Of Drugs, Smuggled Exotic Animals 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Police has entered in the ‘World Book of Records’ with its inclusion in two prestigious Gold Editions.

According to a DIPR report, the Mizoram Police has first initiated Mega Disposal of Narcotics Substance on June 24, 2022, weighing 930.229 kilograms of illegal drugs worth over Rs 23 lakhs in the international market, and second for seizure of the largest consignments of smuggled exotic animals, i.e., total 468 in number.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram Police expressed their utmost gratitude towards the team of World Book of Records (London) for the recognition; and the masses for their constant support in curbing the drug menace.

The state has also lately been in the limelight as the route for smuggling of exotic animals.