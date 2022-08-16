‘Some Congress MLAs Will Soon Join BJP’; Claims Assam BJP President 

NET Web Desk

Amid widespread speculations of Assam opposition legislators joining the ruling party, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President – Bhabesh Kalita on Tuesday morning claimed that some Congress MLAs might soon join BJP.

According to Kalita, “Development occurred in Assam under the leadership of Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma. Opposition MLAs are likewise pleased with the state’s development. They are much satisfied with the work done in Assam.”

“I won’t reveal the numbers, but many will join. Everything will become evident in the coming days. All groups and political parties approve the measures initiated by Sarma for further development of Assam,” Kalita added.

Notably, about 22 MLAs in Assam disregarded their parties’ support towards the opposition candidate – Yashwant Sinha, and instead casted cross-votes in favour of President-elect Droupadi Murmu.

Earlier, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Assam, Prasanta Phukan, claimed that eight legislators from the Opposition would switch to the ruling party within a month.

BJP leader Prasanta Phukan, who represents the Dibrugarh seat in Upper Assam, said the eight were in discussions with the BJP on crossing sides.

Addressing the mediapersons, Phukan asserted that “I heard the Congress is planning a yatra programme in constituencies of BJP MLAs in a bid to boost the party. What is the point of such an exercise when eight of their legislators are joining the BJP soon.”