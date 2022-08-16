Three, Including Child Killed In Wild Elephant-Attack Along Assam-Meghalaya Border 

NET Web Desk

At least three people including a child were killed in a wild elephant attack at Goalpara district along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The incident occurred at Kurang village near Lakhipur along the Assam-Meghalaya border, in the wee hours of Monday.

The forest authority claimed that a herd of wild elephants came to the region from the adjacent hills of Meghalaya, in quest for food and attacked the humans.

According to the Forest Range Officer of Lakhipur – Dhruba Dutta, “An elephant attack resulted into the deaths of three individuals, including one child. The tragic incident occurred along the Assam-Meghalaya border.”

However, local populace remarked that the wild elephants have often come along the region and damaged properties.