Tripura : Former CM – Manik Sarkar Urges Tribal & Non-Tribal Populace To Strengthen Democratic Unity 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 16, 2022 : Tripura’s former chief minister and incumbent leader of opposition Manik Sarkar on Tuesday urged for establishing a larger democratic unity between tribal and non-tribal populace of the state. Currently, some forces are making attempts to pushback the development of tribal communities, he added.

Highlighting the role of the Tribal Youth Federation (TYF), the youth wing of CPIM’s tribal organization Ganamukti Parishad, he said “Some forces are trying to misguide the youths of tribal communities, but TYF has been dealing with it in an aggressive manner. Eyeing to a larger democratic movement, TYF leaders and members are making untiring efforts in creating unity between tribal and non-tribal population. It is seen that a large number of young people are joining TYF after understanding its ideological commitments.”

While speaking to media persons at a Blood Donation Camp in Agartala, former CM Sarkar said “Some forces are making best efforts to weaken the social and cultural developments of the tribal communities. TYF is fighting against them. In a bid to awaken the democratic consciousness and hold movement raising issues of common people, TYF is working on principles of unity between tribal and non-tribal populations.”

Tripura former MP and present CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said “An unpleasant atmosphere is created throughout the country in a scientific way and Tripura is not left behind. In such a situation, TYF has cited an instance of serving humanity.”