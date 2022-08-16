Tripura Government Recognizes Uttar Majlishpur As ‘Tiranga Village’; Propagating 

NET Web Desk

The Tripura Government has designated Uttar Majlishpur hamlet of Jirania as “Tiranga Village” in recognition of its comprehensive depiction of India’s freedom warriors via magnificent paintings.

According to UNI report, each of the residences along the hamlet was decorated with Tricolour and wall-paintings of unsung heroes and liberation warriors.

An initiative undertaken by the local artists, these hamlet which portrayed the valiant tales of national heroes have now turned into a tourist destination.

The agriculture-driven livelihood of the village, which depends on both tribal and non-tribal residents, enthusiastically joined the effort.

“The villagers leave no stone unturned to propagate nationalism, which has evolved into a stunning display of patriotism. The village portrayed martyred heroes and freedom fighters of the nation through a splendid painting on the mud-walls of the houses in the village,” – stated the Minister of Information & Cultural Affairs (ICA) Sushanta Chowdhury.

Besides, the Tripura Chief Minister – Dr Manik Saha visited the village on Independence Day, and interacted with the villagers.

Lauding the effort, Dr Saha noted that “The unique step of PM Narendra Modi propagating ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign has evoked completely a different ethos among the commoners and the public responded sharply forgetting all odds and sufferings.”

“This year’s celebration certainly helps us to fight against corruption and anti-Indian forces, as it induced a sense of nationalism further,” – he added.