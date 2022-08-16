‘Vidya Rath-School On Wheels’ Project Launched In Assam; Empowering Economically-Challenged Children

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a project ‘Vidya Rath-School on Wheels’, in an endeavour to impart elementary education among economically-challenged children of the society.

It was launched during a function held at the premises of Gauhati High Court, by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court – Justice RM Chhaya.

Speaking at the event in Gauhati High Court, Sarma noted that “the Vidya Rath- School on Wheels project will help in empowering economically-challenged youths academically.”

“There cannot have been a more ideal occasion for introduction of this noble cause, than the occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ when we are commemorating 75 years of our independence. I sincerely hope that this effort will be extremely beneficial, who have remained beyond the purview of formal schooling,” – he added.

He further highlighted the significant feats achieved by India, since its Independence. Sarma said that the nation has made outstanding strides in science and technology, medical science, mission, and other fields.

Terming India as one of the fastest-growing economies globally, the CM stated that “India of our ambitions cannot be realized, without the upliftment of the socio-economically disadvantaged sectors. Therefore, the recently-launched ‘Vidya Rath : School on Wheels’ will significantly contribute to providing education to the economically-disadvantaged children and supporting their academic empowerment.”

Sarma said that “children represent the nation’s future, thus it is heart-clenching to watch them begging in the streets, at railway stations, and bus stops. Some of them can be seen collecting trash and bottles. Ideally, they should be in classrooms, laying the groundwork for a promising future.”

He further added that it is disheartening to witness kids wandering around, and eventually dropping out of school, owing to their family’s financial crisis, ultimately developing habit of substance abuse.

Addressing the gathering at Gauhati High Court, Sarma asserted that “Central and State governments make best of the efforts in educating children, however, still a chunk of children are outside the ambit of formal education.”

Its worthy to note that the ‘Vidya Rath-School on Wheels’ project will reportedly provide underprivileged children access to elementary education for 10 months.

Following 10 months, the children will be integrated into the conventional system of education. Under the project, children will receive uniforms, textbooks and free-mid day meals.