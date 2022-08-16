Work On Lower Subansiri Hydropower Project Is Progressing Rapidly : Arunachal CM 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu claimed that with the active involvement of the central government, construction work on nation’s biggest hydro-project – 2,000 MW Lower Subansiri Hydropower Project is progressing rapidly.

According to the CM, work on 2,880 MW Dibang projects would also commence soon.

Addressing the Independence Day speech after unfurling the Tricolour in Itanagar, the CM remarked that “people of Dibang Valley and Lower Dibang Valley district helped a lot to resolve the long-standing land acquisition matter for this power project, which has paved way for an investment of Rs 30,000 to 40,000 crore along this region.”

Out of the total installed capacity for power generation of 1139 MW, 734 MW has been added during the last 6 years; he said.

Khandu further stated that a drone network has been set-up on a limited experimental basis to pilot aerial healthcare deliveries in the state. This network would enable diagnostics and emergency treatments in the local health centres.

It seeks to decrease patient out-of-pocket expenses (OOPE), boost immunization rates and enhance welfare gains by enabling care at the local level.

The state administration has prioritized reforming the health sector, as indicated by the fact that the Human Resource Gap in the health sector has been reduced from 33% to 6%.

He also highlighted about the current strategies for establishing Advance Landing Grounds in Ziro, Tuting, Mechuka and Vijoynagar to commence fixed wing operations.