Arunachal CM To Inaugurate Regional Conference On ‘Administrative Reforms’ At Itanagar

NET Web Desk

A two-days regional conference themed on “Bringing Citizens and Government Closer Through Administrative Reforms” will be organized in Itanagar on August 18.

According to official sources, the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions – Dr Jitendra Singh; alongwith the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu; and Deputy Chief Minister – Chowna Mein will unveil the event.

It will be organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Government.

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) shall enter into an MOU with Government of Arunachal Pradesh for conducting Mid-Career Building Programs in Governance for 500 officers of Government of Arunachal Pradesh Administrative Services over the next 5 years.

During the conference, presentations will be made in the following sessions – Reforms in Governance; Public Grievance Redressal and e-Office in N. E. States; Good Governance Practices in North Eastern States; District Good Governance Index and Good Governance Practices.

This Conference is dedicated to the region of North Eastern States and Eastern States of India. More than 300 delegates from PAN-India are expected to participate in the Conference. The conference will be held in a semi-virtual mode.

The conference is an effort to bring the Government and Citizens closer through various administrative reforms at the centre, state and district level.

It is being factored by use of digital technology pursuing next generation reforms and innovations with policy objective of “Maximum Governance, Minimum Government”, entailing Government process Re-engineering, Universal access to e-services, excellence in digital initiatives at district level and excellence in adopting emerging technologies and use of ICT Management.