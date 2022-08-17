Arunachal Governor Presents Citation To ‘6th Battalion Of Assam Rifles’ For Proficiency In Counter-Insurgency Operations 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor – Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) today presented the Governor’s Citation to ‘6th Battalion of The Assam Rifles’ for their “conspicuous proficiency, elan and sagacity in counter-insurgency operations”.

According to a press communique issued by the Raj Bhavan, “the Governor presented the Citation to the 6th Battalion of the Assam Rifles for conspicuous proficiency, elan and sagacity in tackling the daunting challenges to their professional mandate in countering the insurgency issues and creating bonhomie with the people in their area of responsibility.”

6 Assam Rifles Commandant Colonel Amit Kumar Das, Subedar Major Narayan Das and Junior most Rifleman Vikash Kumar of the Unit received the Citation from the Governor, during a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar.

The Governor commended Colonel Amit Kumar Das and his troops were displaying effective operational planning, skill, fervour and fine-tuning in carrying-out their responsibilities.

“Despite being faced with the nefarious actions from various underground organizations, the unit stood firm and kept the insurgents on the run in their area of responsibility,” – he added.

He also lauded the Commandant and all ranks of 6 Assam Rifles for their exemplary security role and social work,” – the communique added.

