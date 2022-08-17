Arunachal Pradesh : Renowned ‘Ziro Music Festival’ – Musical Extravaganza To Commence From September 29 

NET Web Desk

Following a hiatus of two-long years, the ninth edition of the coveted ‘Ziro Music Festival 2022’ is all set to kick-off from September 29-October 2, 2022; amid the entrancing town of Ziro Valley.

The musical extravaganza will witness some commendable performances by artists from all over the globe, ranging from rock and jazz to classical and folk. Besides, cultural events from the region, alongwith workshops and art installations will also be hosted during the fest.

One can purchase the passes from https://www.zirofestival.com/

This four-days music festival is carefully curated to bring together over 40 of the best independent music acts from across the globe, which is attended by audiences from all walks of life.

Since its launch in 2012, the festival has grown exponentially to attract a loyal and globe-trotting crowd. It is also a key player in driving tourism to Arunachal Pradesh and is currently the largest non-pilgrimage, tourist-drawing event in the state.

Its worthy to note that the Ziro Valley incorporating of serene landscape, hiding unparalleled diversity with several specialist species, rain-forests, ageless forests; is also considered as the home to Apatani Tribe – the third largest tribal community residing in Arunachal Pradesh for centuries.