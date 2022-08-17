Assam : 14.9-ft Long ‘Burmese Python’ Rescued In Baksa; Safely Released In Manas National Park 

NET Web Desk

A 14.9-feet long Burmese python weighing around 100 kg, has been rescued by the local populace in Hatizan-Daodhara region at Assam’s Baksa District.

Upon receiving information about the python, a rescue squad of Manas Maozigendri Eco-tourism society along with the forest department immediately rushed to the spot and safely rescued the python.

However, the python was later released into the dense woodlands of Manas National Park.

“The villagers discovered the snake and informed us about it. After learning of the situation, our team rushed to the location and saved the snake. The python was later released in Manas National Park,” – informed the Secretary of Manas Maozigendri Eco-Tourism Society – Ramesh Narzary.

Its worthy to note that Burmese Pythons are considered as one of the largest snake species, which is native to a large area 0f Southeast Asia. It is listed as a “Vulnerable” on the IUCN Red List.