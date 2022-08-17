Assam : Education Department Official Held For Demanding Bribe

NET Web Desk

An education department official of Assam was apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly demanding bribe from a woman, in order to process her post-transfer work.

Accordingly, a complaint was filed at the state’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption against the Block Elementary Education Officer in Kamrup (Rural) district – Lachit Basumatary, for demanding a bribe from the complainant’s wife for processing her work pending in the accused’s office.

The complainant had approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption for taking legal action against the officer concerned.

A trap was laid by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam, near the office of the Block Elementary Education Officer, Rani, Kamrup(Rural) on Wednesday.

Basumatary was nabbed red-handed in his office chamber along with the bribe which he had received from the complainant.

The bribe money was seized from Basumatary’s possession in the presence of independent witnesses. An amount of Rs 1 lakh was also recovered from his vehicle.

Basumatary’s house is also being searched.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Basumatary in the ACB police station under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).