Assam : NESO Resumes Protests Against Controversial CAA Implementation

NET Web Desk

The North East Students’ Organization (NESO) – an apex students’ body resumes agitation against the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in all state headquarters.

Describing the same as “communal and against the indigenous people of the region”, the students’ union demanded its immediate revocation.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, the Chief Advisor of AASU – Samujjal Bhattacharya noted that “the public needs a permanent solution to the issue of ‘illegal immigration’.”

If a solution is not found, the entire area would resemble Tripura or possibly Arunachal Pradesh; he continued.

The senior AASU leader believes that if a solution is not found, Assam might experience the same destiny as Tripura, where the primary or state language ends up as ‘secondary’.

“Even in Arunachal, Chakma and Hajong issue has become of the most serious concern”, he added.