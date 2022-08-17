BJP Leader Calls-On Union Minister – Nitin Gadkari; Apprises On Deplorable Condition Of Stretches In Mizoram

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Minority Morcha – Delson Notlia today called-on the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways – Nitin Gadkari at his residence; and briefed him about the deplorable road situation between Siasi to Chakhei Road at the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC).

Notlia alleged that the previous CEM of MADC – N. Zakhai had prepared a project for the construction of the said road; which was cancelled by the Chief Minister Zoramthanga on the grounds that such huge project cannot be taken up by MADC and awarded a restricted contract to KR Construction under the contractor- Kamrul Laskar.

Notlia also briefed the Union Minister that construction of the road began in 2019 under the CIRF Scheme of the Ministry of Road Transport, with a sum of Rs. 47,22,41,887 sanctioned; and requested that the Minister must soon inspect the deplorable construction of the road, which is an asset for the people of the Mara Autonomous District Council.

The Union Minister remarked that such developmental works should be taken up with utmost sincerity and assured Notlia that he shall soon come to the state to inspect the Road Transport and Highways works.

Notlia informed the Minister about the transfer of engineers and officials in-charge of the Siasi to Chakhei Road construction. These officials are – Lalramenga, SDOs – EE Rammawia and J. Khotha.

He further added that as per request of the ruling Minister Dr. K. Beichhua, J. Khotha’s transfer order will be revoked.

Besides, Notlia also met the Union Defence Minister – Rajnath Singh at his office chamber and requested that the construction of Defence Road to Chapi be extended upto the Kaladan River.