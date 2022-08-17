COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Reports 43 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 66,447 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 43 fresh new COVID-19 cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 66,447.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296, as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

Among the new cases, Namsai district recorded the highest number of new cases at 12, followed by seven in Upper Siang and five in East Siang.

It currently have 145 active cases. While, 53 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 66,006.

Altogether 12.87 lakh samples have been tested for the coronavirus infection in the state till date. Over 18.28 lakh people have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccines; as informed by the State Immunization Officer – Dr Dimong Padung.