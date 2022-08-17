COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 202 New Cases; Active Caseload Stands At 2,987

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 202 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 7,43,048.

The death toll remained unchanged at 8,026, as no new fatality were reported, during the last 24 hours. While, 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other reasons since April, 2020; informed the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Assam currently have 2,987 active cases, while 7,32,033 people have recovered from the disease.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin, the positivity rate increased to 3.67 per cent, as the new cases were detected out of 5,502 samples.

Altogether, 4,93,17,906 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state till date.