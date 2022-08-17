COVID-19 Update : Nagaland Logs 10 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 35,883 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Nagaland today registered 10 fresh new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 35,883.

These new cases were reported from Dimapur, Kohima, and Mon districts.

However, the state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 776, as no fatalities have been reported during the last 24 hours.

Nagaland now has 30 active COVID-19 cases. While, eight more patients recovered from COVID-19, during the day taking the total number of recoveries to 33,568.

Besides, 1,509 patients have migrated to other states till date; informed a health department official. Over 4.78 lakh samples have been tested in the state so far.