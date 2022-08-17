Manipur : Five PLA Cadres Involved In IED Explosions Held From Thoubal; Hand Grenades Impounded  

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against insurgency activities, a joint team of 16 Assam Rifles and Thoubal Police have recently apprehended five cadres of the proscribed outfit – Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA).

As per reports, these offenders allegedly planned to sabotage the Independence Day celebrations, by planting explosive devices.

Based on specific inputs by BSF Koirengei, a search operation was initiated at Tentha Tuwaband in Thoubal district.

During this search operation, the security forces apprehended three militants of the outlawed group, including a woman.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Thoubal – H Jogeshchandra, preliminary investigation revealed that these militants were involved in targeting non-locals along the valley and were involved in the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts at Telipati in Imphal East district and Khongjom Sapam in Thoubal on May 13 and May 30 respectively.

Meanwhile, four hand grenades were also recovered from the possession of the cadres, who have been handed-over to the Khongjom Police Station.

The apprehended persons have been identified as – Keidongbam Subol alias Khomei; Paonam Manikanta Singh alias Amuyaima; Thambalmani; Sougaijam Ronan; Naorem Britain.