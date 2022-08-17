Meghalaya : Four Karatekas To Compete In Coveted ‘Thailand Open Karate-Do Championship’

NET Web Desk

Four young karate players from Meghalaya are all set to prestigious in the coveted ‘Thailand Open Karate-Do Championship’ in Phuket from August 19.

According to the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA), these four players – Ferdinand S Rani, Gregorwilson Makdoh, Saralin Rynghang and Damanbha Pde, have already clinched medals in the state, regional and national tournaments.

They will leave for New Delhi on August 18, where they will join the rest of the Indian contingent; and then depart for Thailand on August 19.

The kumite (bouts) and kata (form and movement demonstration) will then begin on August 20, with the tournament scheduled to conclude on August 23.

On May 2022, Pde had won a silver medal and Rynghang a bronze at the All India Karate Championship in Chhattisgarh.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Makdoh and Rani had won gold and bronze medals, respectively, at the Kanninjuku National Shoto Cup Karate Championship in Maharashtra.

According to the President of AMKA – Hunlang Lytan, “The association wants to give international exposure to our young karate players, as they were unable to compete for the two years.”

“These young players have competed in national competitions, but there are significant differences between those and international events,” he added while expressing gratitude towards the parents for supporting the youngsters on their journey.