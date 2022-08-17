Mizoram : Two-Days Long Workshop On ‘Investigating Wildlife Offence Incidents’ Kicks-Off In Aizawl 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The two-days long Capacity Building Workshop on ‘Intelligence Collection, Investigation and handling of Wildlife Offence cases’ kicked-off from Wednesday at Chief Wildlife Warden Conference Hall in MINECO, Aizawl.

This event is a collaboration of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and Mizoram’s Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department.

Speaking at the training session, the PCCF & Principal Secretary of Environment, Forests & Climate Change Department – Jitendra Kumar noted that the Tiger Reserve, National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries covers 9.476 % of Mizoram which is higher than the National Average of 5.02%.

He also stressed on the need to construct social fencing for avoiding the human-animal conflict and take steps to prevent the smuggling of exotic animals across the International Border.

The training session focuses on Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, Customs Act, 1962 and Indian Forest Act, 1927.

Its worth mentioning that the 5 Regional Offices of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau have been established across the nation under the Wildlife Protection Act, Chapter IV C; who are tasked with coordinating with various law enforcements to curb the illegal smuggling of wildlife.