Nagaland : Mobile Application – ‘eTrac’ Launched To Improve Official Coordination & Disseminate Crucial Information 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The CEO of Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland – Alemtemshi Jamir today launched the ‘eTrac application’ – an online platform developed to improve official coordination and disseminate crucial information.

It has been unveiled during a coordination meeting with the Liaison Officers of CSR Conclave 2022, held at the Conference Hall of the Capital Convention Centre in Kohima on August 17, 2022.

Developed by the Nagaland’s Department of Information & Technology, this application is available in the Play Store for Android phone users and would soon be put up on the iOS platform as well.

The word ‘eTrac’ stands for – electronic Transportation, Reception, Accommodation, and Communication.

This application will be used for the first time in the CSR Conclave 2022, scheduled to be held from August 22-24.

Through the app, the Liaison Officer (LO) or the concerned official can access the notifications of the event, and can receive messages from the control room.

Moreover, the LOs can access the detailed schedule of the programmes, assignments including information of the guests, hotel accommodations, mobile numbers, e-mails, etc.