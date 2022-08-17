‘Nagaland Olympic & Paralympic Games’ Symbolizes Ever-Growing Unity Among Athletes : Nagaland Minister – Zale Neikha

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The inaugural ceremony of the ‘2nd Nagaland Olympic and Paralympic Games 2022’ – football event kicked-off today at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima; in presence of the Advisor of Youth Resources & Sports – Er. Zale Neikha as its special guest.

Addressing the ceremony, Neikha asserted that ‘Nagaland Olympic and Paralympic Games’ symbolizes the unity of athletes coming from every corner of the state to showcase their love for the games.

He added that the goal of the Olympic movement is to contribute in building a peaceful world through sports where events are held without discrimination with the spirit of friendship, solidarity and fair play.

Highlighting soccer as one of the main attractions of the people of the state, Neikha emphasized that its growing far beyond expectations and hoped that Naga boys and girls can excel at the national and international level in the near future.

He cited the example of the legendary footballer – Pele, who had intense passion towards playing football but his initial career was not successful due to economic reasons but his determination, consistency and self-dependence earned him well in the later stages.

Neikha also encouraged the participants to have all the good qualities, requisite for being a good sportsmanship and give their best and excel without losing confidence.

The Advisor conveyed to the participants that their participation is a victory for the State and said that winning and losing is part of sports.

He encouraged that their participation will boost their confidence and morality and added that being able to take part in the Nagaland Olympic meant they are the best in the State.

Meanwhile, the Advisor to Chief Minister and Secretary General of Nagaland Olympic Association – Abu Metha unfurled the Flag of the Nagaland Olympic Association during the programme.

Welcome address was delivered by President Nagaland Football Association, K. Neibou Sekhose while a special song was presented by Nourhengunuo Zatsu. The programme was chaired by Vice President Nagaland Football Association, Colo Mero.

Altogether, 4,000 athletes from all the districts of the State will be competing in 11 disciplines which include archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, football, lawn tennis, taekwondo, shooting and wushu.

In the opening football match played between Dimapur District and Wokha District, Dimapur District won the match by scoring 6 goals while Wokha District managed to scored 1 goal.