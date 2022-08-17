Sikkim : SKM Denounce HSP President – Bhaichung Bhutia; Seeks Public Apology For Labelling Serious Allegations Against CM 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)-led administration today strongly denounced the Working President of Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) – Bhaichung Bhutia over his recent statement against the state government and Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay).

Addressing the mediapersons, the SKM spokesperson – Jacob Khaling directed Bhutia to tender public apology, if he fails to provide evidences for the alleged statements.

Bhaichung earlier mentioned of having evidences, particularly the criteria in SKM’s manifesto, which highlights that the CM will be from Nepali community and Deputy CM will hail from the Bhutia Lepcha community.

“Bhutia will place evidences within 15-20 days, so he must provide those by September 3, or should tender public apology for maligning SKM and party and lying the masse,” said Khaling.

However, the SKM party has refuted these allegations, and intends to file a defamation case against Bhutia, if he fails to provide any proof to clarify the allegations.

Besides, the Press and Media Secretary to CM – Bikash Basnett also lambasted Bhutia and stated that “in politics, we have to be very serious and must do some research before speaking to media, but Bhutia has crossed all limits and labelled serious allegations.”

Its worthy to note that Bhutia had condemned the grand celebration of Jan Unmukti Diwas by SKM party on August 10.

“On August 10, SKM party president P.S. Golay was proven guilty by the court over a corruption case and sentenced to a yearlong imprisonment. On what basis the SKM supporters are terming the day as a day of freedom for Sikkim. It’s actually a black day and deserves no celebration,” stressed Bhaichung.

“Government is distributing money for I-Day celebrations, which belongs to corruption,” – he added.