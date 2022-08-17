Tripura CM Seeks Centre’s Support To Set-Up Critical Care Blocks In 8 District Hospitals

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday sought cooperation from the central government for setting up of critical care blocks in eight district hospitals of the state.

Union Health and Family Welfare minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of various states of the country through video conference. Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha participated in this virtual meeting at the Secretariat.

The virtual meeting mainly reviewed the National Health Mission, Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, funds allocated to states as grants in the 15th Finance Commission, Ayushman Bharat Scheme, progress of states on precautionary doses in COVID vaccination, and future action plans.

Participating in the meeting, Chief Minister Dr Saha emphasized on the importance of setting up of critical care blocks in various district hospitals of the state and sought the cooperation of the central government. Besides, he also appealed to the union Health and Family Welfare minister to increase the amount of money allocated by the 15th Finance Commission for the construction of paved buildings for all sub-health centers in the state that do not have paved buildings.

Moreover, in the meeting, the Chief Minister informed the union minister about various developmental projects implemented in the state in the field of public health. He also said that according to the SEC list of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, 95 percent of the families in the state have been brought under the scheme so far. Bringing the remaining 5 percent Antyodaya Anna Yojana beneficiary families under the Ayushman Bharat scheme dominated the discussion.

Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Debashis Basu was present in the virtual meeting with the Chief Minister.