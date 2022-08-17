Tripura Congress Demands Judicial Probe Over “File Theft” In Police Headquarters 

NET Web Desk

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) sought a judicial enquiry over the entire incident of “file theft” from Police Headquarters in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Addressing the mediapersons, the lone Congress legislator and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader – Sudip Roy Barman alleged that the entire incident is a concocted narrative curated by some favoured police officials under instruction of the ruling party leaders.

“There are about 20 to 25 files having the evidence and records of drug and smuggling activities of a few BJP top brasses, corruption inked with TSR recruitment during the tenure of Biplab Kumar Deb and some under investigation cases of corruption registered during the last 4 years. But police curated the story differently under the instruction of the accused BJP leaders,” – he alleged.

Roybarman further observed that the Tripura unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been facing a severe crisis of leadership and following the removal of former CM – Biplab Kumar Deb, the internal conflict took the worst turn.

“Deb’s group who were involved in the massive corruption became restless, because they know that after six-months, Tripura will have a Congress-led administration and the ‘theft of files’ from police custody was a clear indication,” – he added.

Meanwhile, the security forces mentioned that five individuals have been apprehended and 86 files have been recovered from their possession.

Police reports claimed that petty thieves were involved with the incident, who attempted to attain cash money by selling these records. However, the opposition party refuted such remarks.