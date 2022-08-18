Assam : ‘Dreaded Criminal’ Killed By Mob In Dhakuakhana 

NET Web Desk

Raju Baruah, alias Gerejai – the ‘dreaded criminal’ who recently fled from police custody was thrashed to death by a mob near the Kilkili river at Dhakuakhana village on Thursday.

Listed among one of the most wanted criminals in Lakhimpur; Gerejai was charged with rape, murder, homicide, extortion and abduction.

Gerejai – an Under Trial Prisoner (UTP), alongwith two other convicts managed to escape from the police custody, while been produced in the Dhakuakhana sub-divisional judicial magistrate’s court on August 16.

The offender was pronounced ‘dead’ by the doctors of the Dhakuakhana Primary Health Centre (PHC). While, one police and one home guard personnel, who tried to save Gerjai from the mob, were also injured; during the attack.

Besides, the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of his death.