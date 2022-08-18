Assam : Eastern Air Command Chief Visits Jorhat Air Force Station; Reviews Operational & Administrative Preparedness 

NET Web Desk

The Commanding-in-Chief Air Marshal D K Patnaik of the Eastern Command visited the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam; for reviewing the operational preparedness of the base.

“Eastern Air Commander Air Marshal DK Patnaik, reviewed the operational preparedness of the Air Force station Jorhat in Assam,” IAF officials informed.

According to these officials, “the Eastern Air Command chief has also examined the facilities at the premier transport aircraft base.”

Besides, DK Patnaik also briefed on the operational, maintenance, and administrative readiness of the station.