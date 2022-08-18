Assam Government To Send 1K Students In Andaman & Nicobar Islands; As ‘Study Tour’ To Cellular Jail 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state administration will send 1,000 students on a research tour to the Cellular jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where several freedom warriors from different northeastern states were detained during the British rule.

Speaking during the one-day special session of Assam Legislative Assembly, Sarma noted that numerous ‘unsung heroes’ from Assam and other northeastern states were imprisoned in the cellular jail.

Claiming that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga campaign’ turned into a people’s movement, Sarma said that “we received unprecedented response across the state”.

Despite the boycott-call given by extremist outfits, there were spontaneous response and enormous participation from the people on August 15; he said adding that “I have never witnessed such huge participation in my lifetime.”

Meanwhile, during a virtual meeting held with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and other officials, the CM mentioned about the examinations for recruitment of staff in and around 30,000 Grade-III and Grade-IV posts for different state government departments.

“As 14,30,337 applicants are expected to appear for the recruitment examinations, the DCs should ensure to plug all possible loopholes,” he said.

The recruitment examinations will be held on August 21, 28 and September 11, and on the days of examination mobile internet for three hours will be kept suspended.

The Chief Minister also asked the District Superintendent of Police (DSP) to keep their intelligence network active to help them to pre-empt any motive to disturb the examination process.