COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Logs 33 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 66,480 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 33 fresh new COVID-19 cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 66,480.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296, as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

Among the new cases, Kamle district recorded the highest number of new cases at 11, followed by five in West Kameng and three each in Namsai and Lower Subansiri districts.

It currently have 142 active cases. While, 36 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 66,042.

More than 12.87 lakh samples have been tested for the coronavirus infection in the state till date; as informed by the State Immunization Officer – Dr Dimong Padung.