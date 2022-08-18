COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 153 New Cases; Active Caseload Stands At 750 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 153 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 18.91%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 750. While, a total of 2,35,682 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 717 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 809 samples were tested on August 17, 2022, out of which 55 samples belonged to males, while 98 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,34,215. The official statement further adds that RT-PCR test & Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 1 & 152 positive cases respectively.