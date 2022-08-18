Droupadi Murmu Likely To Visit Tripura On September 9-10

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 18, 2022 : President of India, Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit Tripura on September 9 and 10 next, marking her first trip to the state after moving to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A highly-placed source in the Civil Secretariat informed Northeast Today that the 15th President of India – Droupadi Murmi is likely to visit Tripura for attending a host of programmes on September 9-10 next.

Recently, during the four-days visit to New Delhi, the Tripura Chief Minister – Dr Manik Saha met with the newly-elected President of India – Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the meeting, Dr Saha invited Murmu to visit the holy land of Maa Tripura Sundari.

As part of this invitation by the Chief Minister Dr Saha to the President of India, the good office in New Delhi sent a letter to the Chief Minister’s office today and mentioned about the visit of Murmu in the state for two days.

The source also claimed that the host of events scheduled for the visit of the President of India is yet to be finalized as only a set of four events has been listed.

Its worthy to mention here that the 11th President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam after assuming the office at Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 25, 2002, visited Tripura on October 04, 2002 in the first leg of his visit to north-east India. Similarly, Tripura is likely to be the first northeastern state to give a rousing welcome to the 15th President of India, Droupadi Murmu on September 09 next.

As per the programme scheduled so far, the President of India, Murmu will visit the state on September 09 next and attend the Diamond Jubilee i.e. 75th anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram College, which was founded by Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishor Manikya Bahadur, the last illustrious king of Tripura. Thereafter, she will install a statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram in Agartala. However, the exact location is yet to be finalized.

On the following day i.e. September 10 next, President Murmu is going to hold discussion with the Tribal influencers of Tripura where the ‘Samajpatis’ of all 19 tribes of indigenous community and social activists. Source informed that elaborate talks will take place with them. Apart from this, she will also offer prayer at Maa Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur before leaving for New Delhi.

The source further added that the state government is initiating a procedure to add more programmes during her visit to Tripura.