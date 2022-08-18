Heroin Worth Over 520 Grams Confiscated From Mizoram

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Excise & Narcotics Department of Mizoram has seized a massive stash of contraband substances worth of 529. 05 grams of heroin from three locations; within the two consecutive days.

Nearly, 301 grams of Heroin was seized today at 11:20 AM from the possession of – Zaikhumi and Lianlaia, currently residing at Armed veng South, Aizawl.

Meanwhile, on August 17, 2022, nearly 102 grams of Heroin was seized in Aizawl from the possessions of Roengmawia and Chingsanawl, a Myanmar national.

In Zokhawthar of Champhai district, nearly 126.050 grams of Heroin was seized from the possession of Vanruatpiang, a Myanmar national; and Lalthawmmawia hailing from Mizoram’s Champhai District.